The Bryan school district has set graduation dates for seniors at its four high schools.
In an announcement sent to students this week signed by Superintendent Christie Whitbeck and the four high school principals, the district said all graduations will be held at Merrill Green Stadium in May.
The decision to move the graduations to the district facility comes after Texas A&M University said Reed Arena would not be available through the end of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduation for Mary Catherine Harris High School is set for May 20; Bryan Collegiate High School students will graduate on May 21; Bryan High School seniors will have their graduation May 22; and Rudder High School will have a graduation ceremony May 23.
May 24 has been reserved as a make-up day in the event of a cancellation because of weather.
Alternate graduation dates were set for June 24-27.
Students will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps, a first in district history, the announcement said.
Officials said they are still working to schedule alternate prom dates.
