On Wednesday, 24 Bryan students celebrated completing their high school careers as they received their diplomas from MC Harris High School.
Chloe Barajas had dropped out of school but was not ready to get a full-time job. It was her cousin who encouraged her to finish high school.
“If it wasn’t for her, I might have never made the decision to return to school and enroll at MC Harris,” she said in one of three commencement speeches. “The thing I love about MC Harris is it gives you a second chance at your education.”
With flexibility and self-paced courses, she said, the school allows students to be parents and have a job while finishing their education.
“It is a proven fact that stars are different in every single way. That’s what makes them unique, just like our students,” she said. “For many students attending our school, they are forced to grow up before they had a chance to finish at a traditional high school.”
Thanks to her time at MC Harris, Barajas said, she now knows she wants to become a medical assistant.
“I hope MC Harris encourages all future students as much as it did for me,” she said.
While Barajas has figured out what she wants to do, MC Harris helped fellow commencement speaker Demiqua McSheene understand it is OK to take time to make mistakes and change your mind about what you want to do in life.
“In elementary school, they asked what we wanted to be when we grew up. We said things like president, magician, princess and, personally, be a pop star,” she said. “They asked us again, but now they want a serious answer. Well, how about this: We have no clue.”
Thanking the MC Harris faculty and staff, district representatives, family and friends, she said, the teachers are the reason all 24 graduates made it to Wednesday’s ceremony because they “refused to let us give up and be another statistic.”
“There are two things that I would like you to remember,” she said. “First, there will be moments where you have the chance to help someone. For many of us this will happen when we become parents, and for all of us when we become teachers in some way or another. I asked you to do so and do so wisely as somebody in this room has already done for you. Second, the world is a broken place, and we have a responsibility to make it better. You can’t make the world a better place if you don’t put any good into it.”
In the program, McSheene is listed as planning to attend college to pursue a degree in psychology, sociology and criminal justice.
MC Harris was different than any other high school, final commencement speaker Elena Medrano said, noting she is happy with everything she accomplished in the six months she was at the school.
“Make your life a masterpiece,” she told the March 2020 graduates. “Imagine no limitation on what you can be, have or do, and always remember, there is no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.”
Now a high school graduate, Medrano will attend Blinn College to study nursing.
It was an emotional day for Matthew and Sarah Medina to see their nephew Ruben Medina cross the stage. Ruben moved to MC Harris from Bryan Collegiate High School following his dad’s death in a car wreck a year-and-a-half ago.
“It’s special to see him do that,” Matthew Medina said of the moment his nephew received his diploma. “I’m sure his dad would’ve loved to have been here.”
It has been a rough journey for the family, he said, and just finishing high school is an accomplishment.
“We just keep him motivated to keep pushing and whatever he does, make his dad proud,” Matthew Medina said. “I’m sure his dad’s proud of him, whatever he does. … He has a purpose here still.”
Concluding the ceremony, MC Harris Principal Karen Kaspar noted the school’s crest and motto. The motto, a quote from Booker T. Washington reads, “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.”
“This quote truly captures what I believe about each of you,” she said. “You will continue in your success because of what you have already overcome. I wish you all the very, very best.”
Each student also received a bookmark listing the eight Essential Eight character traits — kindness, tolerance, gratitude, philanthropy, work ethic, optimism, courage, and leadership — and Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck encouraged the students to remember each trait.
Noting the courage it takes to enter the next phase of their life, she said, “You have a wonderful community in Bryan that will wrap [themselves] around you and support you as you go forward. So go forth, remember your eight traits, make us proud and know that you always have a home in Bryan, and we’re proud for you to be alma mater of Bryan ISD.”
