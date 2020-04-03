A Bryan teen was arrested Wednesday after allegedly beating a baby to the point of breaking her ribs and fracturing her skull, police said.
According to Bryan police, detectives and Child Protective Service employees were called Wednesday to a local hospital, where a 5-week-old baby was being treated for a cracked skull, brain bleed, broken ribs, bloody nose, handprint-shaped contusion on her stomach and bruises to her face, legs and genitals. The baby was eventually transported to a Houston hospital.
Authorities spoke with the baby’s mother, who said 19-year-old Gabriel Anthony Sanchez, who is the baby’s father, was caring for her while the mother worked. The mother said Sanchez called her and said the baby had fallen off the bed. An older family member who had been in the home at the time said she heard a loud thud and the baby crying. The woman told police Sanchez had requested the baby not be taken to the hospital.
Police said they located Sanchez walking in the neighborhood, and he returned home to re-create the incident on the bed using a doll. According to Sanchez, he had lightly slapped the baby as she was crying, and she rolled off the bed, knocking her head into an adjacent nightstand. He said the bruises on the baby’s genitals were from pinching her diaper to see if it was wet. Police said the baby’s injuries did not match Sanchez’s story of the incident.
Sanchez is charged with serious bodily injury to a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $70,000 bond.
