An 18-year-old Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl.
According to College Station police, authorities were dispatched to a home on May 6. A woman said her child was riding her bike for exercise as part of her at-home schooling routine on May 5, and when the child did not immediately return when it began to rain, the family grew worried. When the girl returned, the child’s mother searched through her phone and found she and Austin Newton had been talking via Snapchat, police said. The family later learned she had been with Newton on May 5 and the two engaged in sexual activity, a report notes.
According to authorities, the girl told Newton she was 16, and Newton said he believed that to be her age. Police said he had told the girl he was 17.
He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.
