A Bryan teen accused of hitting a Texas A&M student with his vehicle and killing her was among 38 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
Pedro Damion Puga, 18, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the death of Carly Beatty. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sept. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive where Beatty had been hit by a car. A witness said the car’s driver did not stop to assist the Texas A&M sophomore, but continued on to a nearby parking lot and got out to look at the damage to his vehicle before leaving.
Authorities located the vehicle in a Bryan parking lot, and the driver — identified as Puga — left the area on foot when he saw police, authorities said. He was apprehended at Texas Avenue and Villa Maria, where he told police he doesn’t deal with “the laws,” a report states. Beatty received various broken bones and sustained internal bleeding, police said, and she died in a Houston hospital on Sept. 22.
Puga remains in the Brazos County Jail on $168,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.