Bryan Texas Utilities customers will continue to see lower bills through the end of June as the company opted to extend its rate-reduction to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTU originally lowered rates for April and May and announced Thursday it would continue to do so.
Electric rates are determined in part by a power supply adjustment, which recovers the cost of fuel for power plants and funds needed to purchase and sell energy in the ERCOT market. The power supply adjustment portion is what will continue to be reduced by one half, leading to a 15% reduction in electric costs for customers. In an April report in The Eagle, BTU General Manager Gary Miller said that the 15% reduction will be an approximate $15 drop for the average residential customer.
According to a city press release, the extension is due to efficient management by BTU’s Qualified Scheduling Entity (QSE) and favorable market prices over the past two months.
“As stated earlier, reducing the power supply adjustment by one-half equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs,” Miller said in the press release. “BTU would normally make these adjustments over a much longer time frame, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local economy, the BTU board of directors wanted to provide this accelerated rate reduction to help our customers when they most need it.”
Questions may be directed to the customer service department at 979-821-5700 or contactBTU@btutilities.com.
