Bryan Texas Utilities is looking for artwork from area elementary school students to use in its 2021 calendar.
For more than 25 years, BTU has partnered with area schools to create a calendar, using drawings created by students in their art classes to educate the community about electricity.
With schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic, officials at BTU are asking students in kindergarten through fourth grade to send in their artwork to be considered for next year’s calendar.
The topic is “How is Electricity Important?” and submissions should focus on the ways we use electricity.
Artwork must be drawn on letter-sized paper and can be submitted online or by mail through a form at btuutilities.com/calendar. The entry deadline is May 11.
For more information, email Meagan Brown at mbrown@btuutilities.com or call 821-5859.
