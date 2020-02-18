On Monday, the Bryan school board approved a resolution declaring the Travis Education Support Center — the former administration building — surplus real property.
The approval is the first step toward selling the property. During the presentation, the district’s counsel, Harry Wright, explained the district is looking to move the special education department out of the Travis Education Support Center by the end of the summer. At that point, the building, located at 101 N. Texas Ave., no longer will be needed to meet the district’s needs.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the district has an appraised value on the property and now must set a sale price.
The district will accept initial bids from local charter schools and then advertise the sale and receive other bids from the community.
After allowing time to receive offers, the district then will accept the best offer that is at or above the appraised value.
The special education department moved into the Travis Education Support Center in the fall of 2018 after formerly being housed in the Bryan Collegiate High School campus. The new location for the department has not been finalized, but the former Milam Elementary School campus has been identified as a possible location, Whitbeck said, noting other locations are also being considered.
Later in the meeting, the board also approved the Texas Education Commissioner’s list of instructional materials for high school English language arts and reading and middle school and high school English as a Second Language (ESL) instructional materials.
Teachers voted on their preferred materials, and the top three were selected after internal and public reviews of the materials. The board approved the entire list, though, to allow for alternative or additional selections if needed.
Then, before adjourning into closed session, the board answered a few questions from Sam Rayburn sixth grader Martin Doddy, who was earning a Boy Scout merit badge by attending the meeting. Specifically, he asked how the board felt about the overcrowding he sees firsthand at his intermediate school.
“We’ve all been very, very concerned about the overcrowding,” board member Fran Duane said. “So we’ve been looking at maybe adding an additional intermediate school so that we can make it a little less stressful for you when you’re changing classes and maybe have fewer people in your classes and maybe even get through the lunch line while the food is still hot.”
Doddy followed up by asking what he can do from the student perspective to help, noting his classes typically have 25 to 30 students in them.
“You can go to school tomorrow and tell your friends that you came here tonight and that you think maybe there might be a whole ’nother school built in the future,” board member Ruthie Waller said, noting the May 2 bond election. “And if they’re interested, they can tell their parents, and maybe you can spread the word from the kids to their parents that we would love to build a third [intermediate] school.”
