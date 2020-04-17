A Bryan woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of forgery, possession of two people’s identification and drug possession.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, authorities stopped Tiffany M. Taylor, 39, in Bryan on April 8 and found she had narcotics and a driver’s license and check with the name of another woman on them. After Taylor was booked into jail, the deputy checked his patrol vehicle and found additional checks and five credit cards, none of which were issued to Taylor, authorities said. She made bond while deputies researched the account holder. Law enforcement determined she had stolen a driver’s license belonging to a woman and used that identity to try to open a checking account at a bank in Bedias. The account number belonging to another person, a man.
She was arrested again Wednesday and charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. She also faces six warrant charges of forgery of a financial instrument, each a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; one count of possession of less than five IDs, a state jail felony, and possession of identifying information of an elderly person, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $165,000 bond.
