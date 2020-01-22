A Bryan woman was arrested late Monday night following a traffic stop, accused of dealing cocaine and meth.
According to police reports, shortly before midnight Monday, a Bryan Police officer patrolling William J. Bryan Parkway conducted a traffic stop on a car near the intersection with San Jacinto Lane. The officer noted the driver missed several opportunities to stop, and he and his passenger appeared to be moving about within the vehicle. The officer called for backup and made contact with the occupants.
The vehicle’s driver was arrested on a misdemeanor charge after he admitted to an officer that he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The car’s front-seat passenger, 26-year-old Katelyn Anastacia Acosta, was interviewed outside the vehicle while police searched the car. Within the car and inside a pink backpack, officers found a meth pipe, a small amount of meth and a bag designed to deter police dogs from sniffing out narcotics. Acosta admitted the backpack and meth were hers.
The arresting male officer found no contraband during an initial search of Acosta, but she told a female jail officer at the Brazos County Detention Center that she was concealing drugs, which the officer noted looked to be packaged for sale. Police found several baggies of marijuana, cocaine and meth inside Acosta’s pants. Acosta said the drugs did not belong to her, but that she decided to conceal them at the beginning of the traffic stop.
Acosta was charged with dealing 1.9 grams of cocaine, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail; dealing 1.7 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, also a second degree felony; and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Bond is set for her at $22,000.
