One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an accident on Texas 6 in Robertson County on Sunday.
Officials said the three-vehicle accident happened around 11:51 a.m. about seven miles south of Hearne.
A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said troopers believe a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Maria Roque-Manueles of Bryan was stopped in the inside northbound lane waiting to make a U-turn on the highway when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The impact of the crash sent Roque-Manueles' vehicle into the southbound lane, where it struck a pickup.
Roque-Manueles was pronounced dead at a Bryan hospital just after 1 p.m. according to the DPS spokesman. A passenger in her vehicle remained hospitalized in serious condition Sunday night.
Eight other people in the other vehicle were released after having their injuries treated at hospitals.
The highway was shut down for about three hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.