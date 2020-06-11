Premiere Cinemas has announced the Bryan location will be reopening June 19.
The move follows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that cinemas may reopen under certain guidelines and restrictions, including operating at 50% occupancy.
“We are thrilled to reopen,” said Premiere Director Andrea Fletcher in a press release. “We’ve missed seeing our customers and I think they’re more-than-ready to return to the cinema and the big-screen experience.”
While masks are optional for guests, staff members will wear gloves and face masks and be temperature-screened. According to a press release, cashier partitions and hand sanitizer stations have been installed, as well as enhanced cleaning protocols, such as disinfecting seats and contact surfaces between shows.
Show times will be staggered, and signs are installed to remind people of social distancing recommendations, the release states.
For more information, visit www.pccmovies.com.
