Despite the national Boy Scouts of America filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, local programs and operations will not be affected.
According to The Associated Press, the national organization filed on Tuesday as a “first step” in creating a “compensation fund” for men who have come forward as victims of sexual abuse by scoutmasters and other leaders.
The local Arrowmoon District is part of the Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America (SHAC), which is independent of the national organization and is its own nonprofit organization in the state of Texas, according to a statement from Tom Varnell, CEO and scout executive of SHAC.
Referencing Varnell’s statement, Arrowmoon District Chair Chris Scotti said the bankruptcy does not change anything with local programs.
Scotti noted local troops, packs and units in Boy Scouts must have a charter organization, and each group, for financial and tax purposes, is part of that charter organization instead of being owned by SHAC or the national Boy Scouts organization.
“That’s what allows an organization like this, such a large organization, to be resilient and also cater to the interests of very diverse groups of people,” he said. “There are some entities that may be more friendly to certain types of things than others or encourage certain types of things, and it’s entirely up to the charter organization as to what types of units that they’re going to sponsor.”
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in College Station is the charter organization for the newest Scouts troop for girls, Troop 174.
While the methodology and activities for boys’ and girls’ troops get is the same, Scotti said, the genders are separated at the troop level after they transition from family scouting in Cub Scouts to troops in sixth grade.
“In a troop, the youth actually run the meetings,” he said. “They do all the planning. There are adults behind the scenes making sure they’re not doing anything dangerous. For instance, if Troop 174 decides to go do a summer camp this summer somewhere like a state park or somewhere primitive, basically, they’re going to have to decide what food to bring, how much of it to bring, what equipment they need, and it’s entirely up to them. That’s part of the learning process.”
Even though the genders are separated in troops, Scotti said, they still work together and do outings together.
One programs taking place now that people might see is Boy Scouts at Kroger selling coupon booklets to raise money to participate in different activities.
“Scouts are encouraged, especially as they get older, to earn their own way,” Scotti said. “That’s part of the character and leadership building process.”
He noted Camporee is also coming up March 27-29 at Camp Arrowmoon in Hearne. The weekend camp will bring together troops — at least 300 middle school and high school students — from the Brazos Valley’s Arrowmoon District.
“They go for a weekend and all get together and practice their different outdoor leadership skills and have campfires and have to cook their own food and generally have a great time and good fellowship,” Scotti said.
Later in the summer, the district will host its Day Camp for younger scouts. Based on a space theme, “A Scout’s Odyssey” will take place at Camp Howdy in Bryan near the Brazos County Expo Complex on June 8-12.
“The boys and girls from kindergarten up through fifth grade get to go out and do crafts. They get to practice archery and BB guns, have some great squirt gun battles. They learn how to build a campfire. They learn how to use a map and a compass, all kinds of different skills,” Scotti said.
People interested in joining a local Boy Scouts pack or troop or starting their own can go to beascout.org, where they can find the available packs and troops in their area, along with contact information.
There is a need to establish “several” new units in Bryan if charter organizations are interested in sponsoring a new pack or troop, Scotti said, noting the local district is volunteer driven.
Varnell’s statement noted all contributions made to the independent Sam Houston Area Council remain in the area to support programs and services in the region.
“SHAC serves approximately 46,000 youth in 16 counties [in the] Southeast Texas area through dedicated service and leadership of over 15,000 adult volunteers,” the statement reads. “Scouting is funded by the generosity of those that believe in its mission. Support of Scouting provides programs, services, professional support, as well as year-round outdoor programs — all designed to lead youth to lifelong values, service, and achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.