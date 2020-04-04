Many Bryan Texas Utilities customers will notice a cheaper bill this month and in May — a measure meant to help people facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Electric rates are determined in part by a power supply adjustment, which recovers the cost of fuel for power plants and funds needed to purchase and sell energy in the ERCOT market. This power supply adjustment portion of bills will be reduced by about half this month and next month.
While every bill is different, BTU General Manager Gary Miller said most people will notice a 15% reduction in electric costs. For the average residential customer bill, he said this is about a $15 per month drop.
Miller said customer calls were a driving force in the change, since some people expressed concerns about their personal struggles and asked if there was more that could be done.
“BTU is aware of the hardships people are facing, and to the extent we can, we are trying to do these types of things to help,” Miller said.
Each year, Miller said BTU budgets for the amount of revenue they need to collect for the power supply adjustment based on what they believe the electricity market will do and how much natural gas could cost.
Since natural gas prices and electricity costs in the market both went down, Miller said there was an overcollection. A mild winter, which usually causes electricity prices to be lower, also contributed to BTU not incurring the expenses they were expecting, Miller said.
When this happens, Miller said BTU usually gives back the overcollection later in the year, but the board of directors decided to drop costs now to assist in the midst of the pandemic.
BTU is also continuing its policy of not disconnecting customers for nonpayment and waiving late fee penalties. Miller said customers will have to pay eventually, but that BTU will do all they can to work with customers.
Miller said customers who are struggling to pay their bills should call the customer service department at 979-821-5700 to talk about payment plans or other options that BTU can offer.
“We don’t have unlimited funds to do this for a long time, or to do much of anything else, because we have costs we have to pay, too,” Miller said. “We are trying to do everything that we can and trying to help those customers who are having hardships in whatever ways that we can.”
