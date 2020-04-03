Bryan Texas Utilities' board of directors announced Friday that rate relief measures have been approved to assist customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to an unexpectedly mild winter and consistently low natural gas costs, the BTU board approved a reduction to the power supply adjustment portion of all rates by approximately one-half for both the April and May bills.
“This amounts to roughly one and one-half cent per kWh, which generally equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs," said Gary Miller, BTU's general manager, in a statement announcing the rate reduction.
BTU electric rates are comprised of several components, including a power supply adjustment, which is utilized to recover the cost of fuel for power plants and to purchase and sell energy in the ERCOT market to meet the needs of our community.
BTU will continue to waive penalties as well as its policy of not disconnecting customers for non-payment. BTU said its intent with these measure is to provide relief to those financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
