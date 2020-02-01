Two Bryan men were arrested Thursday after authorities staked out a local motel while investigating a burglary of a business.
According to College Station police, detectives had been investigating the recent burglary of Nift Networks. On Jan. 10, someone had stolen a large quantity of computers from the business. On Wednesday, police were told someone had pawned a stolen computer at a Bryan shop, and the seller’s identity was obtained. Police said they pinpointed a the seller’s location as a motel in College Station.
On Thursday, detectives staked out the motel room and watched as two women and two men interacted. The four were detained, and authorities said nearly eight grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of prescription drugs, small plastic bags, a digital scale and a syringe that pricked an officer were found on Michael Allen Crenshaw, 25.
The second man, Travis Lee Sanders, 29, of Bryan, was seen carrying a backpack out of a motel room. Authorities said the backpack contained three laptops, all of which were reported stolen from Nift. In a search of the motel room, two more laptops were found. Court records show Sanders was arrested for a burglary on Christmas day in which police say a cooler was stolen from a garage.
Crenshaw is charged with delivery of 7.7 grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of less than a gram of Adderall, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and two misdemeanor drug charges. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,390 bond.
Sanders is charged with theft of more than $2,500 in property, a state jail felony; failure to identify as a fugitive, a misdemeanor; two warrants out of Burleson County and two counts of bond violation. He is being held on $27,500 bonds.
The two women at the motel were not arrested.
