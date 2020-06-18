Burleson County's tax office has closed after employees were exposed to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Burleson County Judge Keith Schroeder, the office is expected to reopen in the next few days.
Schroeder said in the Facebook post that a drop box is available outside the office and staff members are available by phone.
