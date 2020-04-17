This weekend will be Bryan-College Station Weekend on C-SPAN’s three networks.
The public affairs TV network filmed several segments in the Bryan-College Station area in mid-February as part of its ongoing C-SPAN Cities Tour. Debbie Lamb, the C-SPAN tour’s coordinating producer, said at a February reception with local officials that the showcase will feature interviews with area authors and features on the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, among others.
“The goal of the C-SPAN Cities Tour was to get out of Washington, D.C., and highlight cities to our viewers who might not otherwise get a chance to see the rich heritage and literary life of cities like Bryan and College Station,” Lamb said. “Every city has a story to tell.”
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson will speak on air about the histories of their cities and related topics.
Mooney said Wednesday afternoon that he and Nelson share their pride in the community. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekend-long showcase will be an opportunity for local residents to learn more about the B-CS metro area as national viewers are being introduced to the region.
“It’s a nice, positive spin for our cities at a time when things are pretty tough,” Mooney said. “The good news is that Bryan-College Station was seen as one of the attractive areas when they took a look at where to go and what to highlight.”
On Saturday, local authors and experts will feature on C-SPAN2’s Book TV (Suddenlink channel 27). Bush School professor Jim Olson, A&M communications scholar Jennifer Mercieca and Aggie author Rusty Burson are among the day’s showcased authors. Also featured: Elizabeth Cobbs, author of The Hello Girls: America’s First Women Soldiers; Nikki Van Hightower, author of That Woman: The Making of a Texas Feminist; and Brian Linn, author of Elvis’s Army: Cold War GIs and the Atomic Battlefield.
Additionally, history programming will appear on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Suddenlink channel 379). C-SPAN is available in Bryan-College Station on Suddenlink channel 26.
A Bush Library and Museum tour with director Warren Finch headlines a number of segments related to the lives and legacies of late President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Mooney also noted that programming will be available to view online at www.c-span.org/citiestour. A full schedule of programming is also available at that website.
