A C-SPAN crew has been filming in Bryan-College Station since Sunday as part of its ongoing C-SPAN Cities Tour, which showcases various cities in the U.S. each month. The public affairs TV network will air literary and historical programming from and about the Bryan-College Station area on April 18-19.
On Tuesday evening, crew members and local leaders came together for a reception at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and discussed area growth and various cultural aspects of the community.
Debbie Lamb, the C-SPAN tour’s coordinating producer, said that the showcase will feature interviews with area authors and scholars including Bush School professor Jim Olson, A&M communications scholar Jennifer Mercieca and Aggie author Rusty Burson.
“The goal of the C-SPAN Cities Tour was to get out of Washington, D.C., and highlight cities to our viewers who might not otherwise get a chance to see the rich heritage and literary life of cities like Bryan and College Station,” Lamb said. “Every city has a story to tell.”
Bush Library director Warren Finch served as the reception’s emcee. Lamb said that her crew appreciated Finch’s tour of the museum, as well as the look he provided of the Bushes’ final resting place on the library grounds.
“Both mayors talked about the same idea — that here, it’s two cities and one community,” Lamb said, referring to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. Mooney spoke at the reception and expressed gratitude for C-SPAN’s presence in his remarks.
“This is an important step for us — to be recognized by an internationally renowned network is huge. It says something about who we have become,” Mooney said.
The programming will include explorations of Bryan and College Station’s histories and formation, as well as information about Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets and the 12th Man tradition.
Lamb said the tour chose the B-CS area in part due to C-SPAN’s partnership with cable provider Suddenlink. Lamb said the crew is headed today to Pensacola, Florida, for its next tour stop.
C-SPAN video journalist Tiffany Rocque led much of the interviewing and filming. She said that this was her first trip to Bryan-College Station but that the tour has featured other Texas cities.
“Even though everybody’s in the same state, everyone has their own unique story,” Rocque said. “You can’t just say you’ve been to Texas. You’ve gotta say you’ve been to College Station and Bryan, Texas. We’ve really enjoyed ourselves. Everyone’s been so welcoming, and we came out of here with a lot of really good programming.”
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank and Suddenlink regional vice president Travis Nance also delivered remarks.
Deborah Cowman, director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, and author and scholar Nikki Van Hightower will also be part of C-SPAN’s programming in April. Literary programming will air on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Suddenlink channel 27) and history programming will appear on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Suddenlink channel 379). C-SPAN is available in Bryan-College Station on Suddenlink channel 26.
John Friebele, vice president of sales and marketing at Experience Bryan College Station, attended the reception and said that the tour stop is another chance for the country to see the Brazos Valley’s growth and culture.
“This is a good opportunity for us to showcase what really makes this community and what really defines us. This is a great place to come visit as well as live,” Friebele said.
