There are two new U-Haul dealers in Caldwell.

NAPA of Caldwell and Texas M5 Select Motors offer U-Haul rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes.

NAPA is at 703 Texas 21, and Texas M5 Select Motors is at 303 W. Texas 21.

