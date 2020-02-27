There are two new U-Haul dealers in Caldwell.
NAPA of Caldwell and Texas M5 Select Motors offer U-Haul rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes.
NAPA is at 703 Texas 21, and Texas M5 Select Motors is at 303 W. Texas 21.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.