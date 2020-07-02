Caldwell's annual celebration of all things kolache has been canceled.
Organizers said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the 36th annual Kolache Festival, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 in downtown Caldwell, could not go on as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are living in uncertain times," the Facebook post said, "and felt that we could not plan such a large event with the possibility of the governor shutting down mass gatherings the week of the festival."
On Monday, organizers of the Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival in Downtown Bryan announced this year's event would not be held because of the coronavirus.
