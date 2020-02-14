EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
MSC OPAS presents The Play that goes Wrong on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Rudder Auditorium. Broadway and London’s award-winning comedy is described as a combination of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. Tickets range from $30 to $90. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
Harlem Globetrotters: Pushing The Limits World Tour Live, 7 p.m. Reed Arena. The show features new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and family fun. Tickets range from $18 to $90. 12thmanfoundation.com.
Darwin Day, 5 to 8 p.m. 660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway. Presented by Texas A&M Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, the free program celebrates all things biology. The event features biological displays, booth exhibits, biology education and live animals. There will also be art competitions, prizes and activities. eeb.tamu.edu/darwin-day-2020/.
Trail of Lights: Date Night, 6 to 9 p.m. Wolf Pen Creek Park. The celebration of love will feature food trucks, gift vendors, music, a dance floor and lights on the trails. Guests may bring their own refreshments, but glass containers are not allowed. Free. www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
Valentine’s Day Social for seniors, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. It will feature food, entertainment, door prizes, speakers and more. www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Daddy Daughter Dance 2020, 6 to 9 p.m. Brazos Center. The ballroom will be transformed into a girl’s dream with appearances from princesses, crafts, activities and a photo booth. The event will feature a dinner, desserts, snacks and dancing. Tickets are $150 per daddy-daughter couple and each additional daughter is $25. cmbv.org.
Texas Mounted Shooters presents February Freeze Out, all day. Brazos Center Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule and to register, visit www.cmsaevents.com/events/event.php?id=10458. Registration is $25.
LIVE MUSIC
Parker McCollum is performing at Hurricane Harry’s at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com.
Love Stinks Let’s Drink with Brazos Valley All Stars, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Potluck Luncheon, noon; Progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
A&M Garden Club, 9:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. A business meeting followed by the program “The Magic of Cooking and Garnishing with Edible Flowers” by Trixie Bond, magician and gardener. Educational minutes on floral design and on the benefits of being a garden club member are included in the business meeting.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
