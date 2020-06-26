1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will be at the Brazos County Expo on July 19-25. More than 350 4-H youth and their families attend the show from all over Texas. For more information, visit animalscience.tamu.edu/livestock-species/equine/state-4h-show.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Beefmaster Promotion Group 2020 Beefmaster U, 8 a.m. Brazos County Expo. A Beefmaster Promotion Group fundraiser. All rules can be found at beefmasterpromotiongroup.com.
Craft Your Story craft bags: Make a Kaleidoscope, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. For ages 5 and up. Includes all materials and plans for a simple or more elaborate design. Pick up supplies while they last. One craft bag per small family or two craft bags for large families. bcslibrary.org/events.
Craft Your Story craft bags for ages 3 to 8, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Come by to pick up a bag full of fun activities, like mini-books, crafts and STEM activities. bcslibrary.org/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open-air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center Pavilion in Bryan. Featuring Ben Morris. The laid-back sunset series is outdoors and acoustic. Food trucks will not be present. For more information, visit lakewalktx.com/events.
Live music at Cavalry Court, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. Featuring Leavenworth Band. www.cavalrycourt.com/live-music-events.aspx.
CLUBS
Mounce Classic Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing Animal Farm by George Orwell. To attend the Zoom meeting, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Beefmaster Promotion Group 2020 Beefmaster U, 8 a.m. Brazos County Expo. A Beefmaster Promotion Group fundraiser. All rules can be found at beefmasterpromotiongroup.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Made in America Market: Super Shopping Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring local businesses, including items like clothing, jewelry, holiday and home décor, candles, gourmet food and more. Safety measure will be in place. Continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Texas-Market-Guide-114419885296234/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
