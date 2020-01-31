1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Blue Moon Light Sky Full Moon 5K at Royalty Pecan Farms is Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Run under the full moon on the trails. There also will be a moon-themed post-race party with refreshments and snacks. Online registration through Monday is $45. For more information, find the event on raceroster.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
College Station High School Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. College Station High School Auditorium. $15 to $20. cshstheatre.com.
Bryan College Station Tattoo Expo, 1 to 11 p.m. The Brazos Center. Hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show. Featuring live tattooing all weekend by more than 140 award-winning tattoo artists. Expo continues through Sunday. $20. www.facebook.com/events/the-brazos-center/bryancollege-station-tattoo-expo/558864744848444/.
LIVE MUSIC
Blue Water Highway, 8 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Roger Creager, Carson Jeffrey, 8:30 p.m. Southerns. www.facebook.com/pg/southernstx/events/.
Logan Samford EP Release Party, 9 p.m. The Tap. www.facebook.com/events/2589231748000913/.
Justin Gilbert, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
