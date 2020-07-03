1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Jurassic Jam 2020: GLOW in the Park is returning to Peach Creek Ranch. The fundraising event on Aug. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. features lawn games, bounce houses, a costume contest, a photo booth, face painting and dancing. All ticket sales benefit John’s Boys programs. For more information, visit johnsboys.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Downtown Bryan First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring live music, art demonstrations, unique shopping and dining options. Free. downtownbryan.com.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Acoustic performances. Featuring Jacob Ryan Marshall. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, pack a picnic, and gather for an evening of tunes in a peaceful, outdoor setting. No food trucks will be present. www.lakewalktx.com/events.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Featuring smooth jazz to folk to classic rock or country. www.century-square.com/events.
Elizabeth Lutheran Church July 3rd Fireworks Display, 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. Elizabeth Lutheran Church, 165 Country Road 307, Caldwell. A large fireworks display. View the fireworks from your vehicle practicing social distancing. Parking is available at the church, Caldwell High School and intermediate campus. Free admission. No pets allowed. For information call church at 979-567-4286 or view the Facebook page for updates.
Hilltop Lakes Independence Day Celebration, 6 to 10 p.m. Hilltop Lakes. Featuring food trucks, karaoke and fireworks at dusk. hilltoplakes.com/event/htl-annual-independence-day-celebration/.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring fresh produce and microgreens, locally grown meats, eggs, honey, fresh cut flowers, garden and potted plants, baked and prepared foods, jams, jellies, pickles, soaps, artisan items and more. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Hilltop Lakes Independence Day Celebration, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hilltop Lakes. Enjoy coffee, breakfast, sandwiches, a parade, Kids’ Zone, vendors and a fire truck.
Barrington Plantation July Fourth Picnic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barrington Plantation State Historic Site. Guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with a musket firing, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and al-fresco dining. visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun/.
The Fourth of July “Drive-In Fireworks,” 9 p.m. RELLIS Campus parking lot. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. rellis.tamus.edu/media/.
The Friends of the Wheelock School House 26th annual Wheelock Fourth of July Parade and lunch, 10 a.m. Historic Wheelock School. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterwards and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, homemade pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Wheelock School. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Navasota Freedom Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Featuring a parade at 11 a.m., kid activities at 12:30 p.m., live music at 1:15 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., live music until 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. www.facebook.com/events/761618001041142/.
17th annual Kurten Fireworks Show, 7 p.m. Kurten Community Center. Gates will open at 7 and the show will start at 9 p.m. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, to remain in or near your own vehicle. Also featuring a gun raffle, free drinks provided by H-E-B on a first come, first serve basis, and donations are being taken to help the Brazos County District 2 VFD.
Bedias July Fourth Fireworks Show, 8:30 p.m. Bedias Civic Club. www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter/?rf=121896844552308.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
