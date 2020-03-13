1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Celebrate the life of the monarch butterfly with Monarch March on March 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lick Creek Nature Center. Festivities will include a walk through Lick Creek Park’s Monarch Waystation, educational booths, tips on how to create your own waystation or butterfly garden and more. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer and Clara B. Mounce Public Libraries. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
O’Bannon’s St. Paddy’s Day Festival, 2 p.m. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Continues Saturday. www.bcs-calendar.com/events/obannons-st-paddys-day-festival-2020-2/.
Texas Aggie Rodeo presents The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region, 7 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring schools competing to represent the Southern Region at the CNFR in June. Tickets will be available at the gate. Performances include bareback riding, breakaway, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/events/385534515703170/.
Seventh annual Iola VFD Benefit Barbecue Cookoff, 5 p.m. Iola Volunteer Fire Department, 23547 Brazos Ave. The event will feature prizes, live music, crawfish plates, a Kids’ Zone and more. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
St. Patrick’s Celebration, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. Featuring live music by the Chris Boise Band. Continues through Tuesday. z-m-www.facebook.com/events/194176685023662/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
A&M Garden Club business meeting and program, 9:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd., College Station. Program: “Mounting and Propagating Begonias” by Tom Keepin, Begonia Society Judge and member of the Houston Area Flower Show Judges. Guests welcome. amgardenclub.com and www.facebook.com/AMGardenClub/.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 6 p.m. Parking lot of Scott & White Hospital, 700 Scott & White Blvd., Texas 6, College Station. Locally grown seasonal produce, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, pickles, Grass-fed beef and pork, and more. Details: 281-684-1372.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
