1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A Valentine’s Day Social for seniors at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Feb. 14 is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will feature food, entertainment, door prizes, speakers and more. For more information, visit www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Healing Spirit House: An Interdisciplinary Design-Build Story, 12:40 p.m. KAMU-TV Studios, 900 Houston St. Featuring Brian Giebink, HDR Architects. http://bit.ly/TAMUbuildstory.
50 Men Who Can Cook from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. The event, hosted by the College Station ISD Educational Foundation, features local community leaders showcasing their culinary skills. For more information or for tickets, visit givetokids.csisd.org/events/50-men-who-can-cook/.
Soul Food & Blues Night, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. All ages are invited to enjoy food for the soul and a live performance by Mi’Chel Rose. The menu will feature fried chicken, beef tips and rice, loaded mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, yams, greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and tea. The cost is $10 for one-meat plate and $15 for two-meat plate. cstx.gov/lincolncenter.
MSC OPAS presents We Shall Overcome featuring Damien Sneed, 7:30 p.m. Rudder Auditorium. Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the event is a joyful celebration of music from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists. Tickets are $20 regular admission or $10 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Downtown Bryan presents First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. The event features free concerts, shops staying open late and artist demonstrations. The event is free and family friendly. Daniel Tiger will be at the KAMU tent on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Get your picture taken and enjoy some PBS Kids treats and activities. downtownbryan.com.
Teddy Bear Pajama Storytime, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Treats and crafts will be provided after the story. Teddy bears and pajamas are welcome. bcslibrary.org/events/.
StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, 7:30 p.m. 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan. $15 or $12 for seniors or students. stagecenter.net.
LIVE MUSIC
Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $12. harrys.bcsclubs.com.
Terry Easterwood, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.
Free First Friday with Brazos Valley All Star Band, 5:30 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. grandstaffordtheater.com.
CosmicChaos, Acid Carousel, 8 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar. www.facebook.com/pg/revolutionbcs/events/.
Kenny Feidler, The Cowboy Killers, Broken Spokes, 8 p.m. Southerns. $10. www.southernstx.com/events.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; Progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.