1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a President’s Day event: “From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21. H.W. Brands discusses those who have occupied the office of president the past two centuries. For more information, visit bush41.org/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration, 6 to 9 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Speaker: Pastor Marie Nutall of Bryan’s New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Music by Minds of Champions Youth Choir. Special recognition will be bestowed. Free and open to the public. Dinner by K&J Southern Cuisine will be served before the program for $10 per plate. cstx.gov/lincolncenter or call 764-3779.
Restaurant Week, all day. Downtown Bryan. Check out breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at participating locations. downtownbryan.com.
’40s Swing Dance, 7 to 9 p.m. Museum of the American G.I. A night of dancing. $6. The Texas Aggie Swing Cats will give free lessons at the start, followed by a social dance. americangimuseum.org/40s-swing-dance/.
LIVE MUSIC
London Lawhon, 8 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Brazos Valley All Stars, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Matt Polansky, 8 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.
Randy Rogers Band, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $15. harrys.bcsclubs.com.
Skunk Money, Mad Rant, The Lonely Wheel, 9 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar. www.facebook.com/pg/revolutionbcs/events/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 4 to 5 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “How Birds Deal with Stress” with Jacquie Grace. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society hosts Texas Ornithological Society Winter Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway. Program: “Birding Now and Then” with Keith Arnold. Free and open to the public. riobrazosaudubon.org/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.