1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Home and Garden Expo at the Brazos County Expo Complex is Feb. 15 and 16. The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
It Takes Two: A Tribute to Stephanie & Jim, 6 p.m. Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd., Bryan. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the event honors Jim Singleton and Stephanie Sale and features cocktails, dinner, music, entertaining stories and more. RSVP at 776-2195.
LIVE MUSIC
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Karl Rehn, 7 p.m. Paolo’s Italian Kitchen.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K and 1M Daisy Dash, 8 a.m. American Momentum Plaza, One Momentum Blvd., College Station. Proceeds from the run benefit the remodel of the Scout House in Bryan, used by local Girl Scouts. $18 to $35. Register at runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/BCSThinMintSprint.
BCS Children’s Reading Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. A free public event in which children can choose from different books to be read by high schoolers with props, activities, arts and crafts and more. bcschildrensreadin.wixsite.com/bcscrf.
Ride to the Brazos, 9 a.m. Museum of the American G.I. $35 to $50. Ride the iconic GMC CCKW truck to the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. A barbeque lunch will be served. $35 to $50. americangimuseum.org/.
Boots & BBQ, 1 to 4 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Featuring an afternoon of art, music and food. Entertainment provided by Chris Martinez. $40. www.acbv.org/events/2019/boots--bbq.
Family Movies, 2 to 4 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Featuring a screening of Abominable. bcslibrary.org/movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.