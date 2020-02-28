1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
MSC OPAS presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Rudder Auditorium. The musical is based on a true story of one of the best songwriters in American history. Tickets range from $30 to $100. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, Mounce Library in Bryan and Ringer Library in College Station. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at https://tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
Afro-Latinx Festival, 7 p.m. Gates Ballroom inside MSC at Texas A&M University. Join MSC CAMAC and MSC WBAC for dance lessons, authentic food and live music by Daja Vu Latin Fusion Rhythms. $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
TAMU University Bands and Orchestra presents University Wind Symphony in Concert, 7 p.m. Rudder Theatre. $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Justin Gilbert, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co.
The Bad 455’s, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
The Bright Light Social Hour with Mobley and deCasa, 8 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Wade Hayes, Jamie Weston, 8 p.m. Southerns. $18 to $20. www.etix.com/ticket/v/15868/southerns.
Stoney Larue, Austin Meade, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $15. harrys.bcsclubs.com/.
Kerosene Pipedreams, Brightwire, Doc Mojoe, Grifters & Shills, 9 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar. www.facebook.com/events/889708588111478/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Discussing Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.