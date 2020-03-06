1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Asleep at the Wheel is performing with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on March 22 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID and tax documents. tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
Downtown Bryan First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring live music, including The Brian Turner Band at the Palace Theater; artist demonstrations; shopping and dining specials. downtownbryan.com.
Bargain Blitz Preview Party, 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station presents a “sneak peak” at the treasures available for purchase at Bargain Blitz. Admission: $6 adults, $3 kids. Item prices are double. Admission includes pizza, drinks, entertainment. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. theatrecompany.com.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul line dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree line dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair yoga for seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Mac & Cheese Cookoff, 1 to 4 p.m. LifeLine Sanctuary, 17722 Texas 6 S., College Station. The public is invited to sample macaroni and cheese for $1. Proceeds benefit the church. There also will be vendors. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Wings of Fire Fanwing Fan West, 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble Booksellers. To celebrate the newest book in the Wings of Fire series, the event will have a scavenger hunt, activities and giveaways. For more information, visit eventful.com/collegestation/events/wings-fire-fanwing-fan-fest-/E0-001-133535756-5.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. theatrecompany.com.
