1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Combined choirs of Bryan and College Station high schools and Century Singers & Women’s Chorus will perform on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. The concert features the music of Stacey Gibbs. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.
Fourth Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Businesses and restaurants stay open late. Live music. www.facebook.com/navasota4thfriday.
LIVE MUSIC
Grand Opening of Southerns, 7 p.m. Featuring Cody Morrow, Jon Stork. $15. www.southernstx.com/events.
Shane Smith & The Saints, Wynn Williams, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $12. harrys.bcsclubs.com.
Charlie Weyler, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 2 and 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.
LIVE MUSIC
Grand Opening of Southerns, 7 p.m. Featuring Jake Worthington, Hannah Kay. $12.50. www.southernstx.com/events.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns featuring Cameron Sacky, 9 p.m. The Tap. www.facebook.com/events/2589231748000913/.
Mo’s Irish Pub, Decoyote, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.