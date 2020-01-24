1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Combined choirs of Bryan and College Station high schools and Century Singers & Women’s Chorus will perform on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. The concert features the music of Stacey Gibbs. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.

Fourth Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Businesses and restaurants stay open late. Live music. www.facebook.com/navasota4thfriday.

LIVE MUSIC

Grand Opening of Southerns, 7 p.m. Featuring Cody Morrow, Jon Stork. $15. www.southernstx.com/events.

Shane Smith & The Saints, Wynn Williams, 9 p.m. Hurricane Harry’s. $12. harrys.bcsclubs.com.

Charlie Weyler, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.

CLUBS

Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; quilting/crafting, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.

Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.

Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.

Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.

Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.

Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.

Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.

Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.

Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

A&M Consolidated Choir presents Footloose, 2 and 7 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. $10 to $13. www.amchschoir.org/musical-information.

LIVE MUSIC

Grand Opening of Southerns, 7 p.m. Featuring Jake Worthington, Hannah Kay. $12.50. www.southernstx.com/events.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns featuring Cameron Sacky, 9 p.m. The Tap. www.facebook.com/events/2589231748000913/.

Mo’s Irish Pub, Decoyote, 8 p.m.

