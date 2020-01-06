1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Dani Rodrik, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy at the Harvard Kennedy School, will talk about “Remaining Globalization” on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference. He has been published widely in the areas of economic development, international economics and political economy. His newest book is Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy. Register to attend at bush41.org/events.
MONDAY
EVENTS
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4458 dance hall, 1644 Texas 36 S., Caldwell. For reservations, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Brazos Valley Art League meeting, noon, DeGallery, 702 University Drive E., 102D, College Station. Special presentation by Waco-based Artist Deborah Reed Propst demonstrating representational watercolors. Free and open to the public. To learn more, go to www.bvartleague.org.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Food for Thought — nutritional support group, 1 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A peer-led discussion group. Registration not required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Laughter yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. Using a combination of laughter exercises, breathing and relaxation, laughter yoga can offer health benefits and social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening mind and body.
Eating disorder support group, 6:30 p.m. Quilter’s Café at the St. Joseph Rehab Center. An informal, peer-based group for individuals living with eating disorders. Family members are also welcome. 220-2281.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support or 704-6406.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
A Post New Year’s Bash, 7:30 p.m. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S., College Station. Tekla Klebetnica, a premier Polish ensemble, will perform.
CLUBS
ABWA Bryan-College Station charter chapter networking dinner, 5:30 p.m. Embassy Suites. Featuring a presentation by Linda Cooper of AmeriCare Bee Cave. $35 (meal included). www.facebook.com/ABWABCS.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson. bcslibrary.org/events.
