1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Aggie Swing Cats will be giving free swing dance lessons on Friday at the Museum of the American G.I. before the museum hosts a ’40s Swing Dance at 7 p.m. on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission to the dance is $6. For more information, go to americangimuseum.org/40s-swing-dance/.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Downtown Bryan Restaurant Week, all day. For breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at participating locations, go to downtownbryan.com.
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors, 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. 774-9938. Free and guests welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. Any former students are welcome.
Table Games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active and former Marines are invited for social hour at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Still Life by Louise Penny. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead by Jim Mattis and Bing West. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 979-704-6406.
Open Door Road to Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Bryan. Inside the Heritage Room.
TUESDAY
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot Lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
Brazos County A&M Club luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Association of Former Students, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station. Program: Installation and Porter Garner. Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. bcamc.org.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
