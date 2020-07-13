EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The 2020 Saddle & Sirloin Cattle Futurity will be at the Brazos County Expo from July 31 to Aug. 2. For a schedule, visit www.facebook.com/tamuSaddleSirloinFuturities/.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Adult Take Home Kits: Mask Decorating, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The kits will include a white cotton mask, a paint brush and small container of black fabric paint. A video about the mask kit has been posted to the library’s Facebook page. First come, first served. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Egyptian Mythology To-Go Bags, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Take home a bag of activities related to Egyptian mythology. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. Downtownbryan.com.
CLUBS
Mystery Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Online. Discussing The Life We Bury by Allen Eskens. www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs/mystery-book-club/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
South Brazos County Farmer’s Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. A year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. An opportunity to explore all the art galleries with fellow art enthusiasts. Downtownbryan.com.
