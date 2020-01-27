EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The third annual Princess Valentine’s Day Ball is on Saturday at The Inn at Quarry Ridge from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $90. The ballroom will be turned into a fairytale with the theme of love. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Wiggle Worms Storytime, 9:15, 9:50 and 10:30 a.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Enjoy stories, songs, games, crafts and fingerplays. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Downtown Book Club, 6 p.m. Murphy’s Law. Daryl T. Hay, Rector, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, will lead the discussion on the featured book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism by Edward Luce. Participants are welcome to purchase/enjoy food during the discussion. Guests and friends welcome. rector@standrewsbcs.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Infant CPR class, 6 or 7 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Learn basic infant CPR and choking rescue. This course is not to be taken if course completion card is required. If the 6 p.m. course is full, you may be placed in the 7 p.m. course. Register: 731-1231.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support or 704-6406.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
TUESDAY
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Harry Potter Club, 5 to 6 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. For ages 10 to 18. Enjoy crafts, snacks, transfiguration, potions and more. Registration required. bcslibrary.org/events.
Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station. We are all about embroidery. Bring any item to stitch on and enjoy the fellowship of fellow embroiderers. If you are stuck on a special stitch, they can help. www.brazosvalleystitchers.org.
