EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Curtis Grimes is performing on Friday at 9 p.m. with Ray Johnston at Southerns. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit southernstx.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer in College Station and Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
A Taste of Aggieland 2020, 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Sample foods from local restaurants. $30. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/a-taste-of-aggieland-2020-2891.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 11 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Entertainment followed by birthday potluck luncheon, live music by Jo Ann Johnson and band.
Bryan-College Station Women’s Connection luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hilton Hotel and Conference Center. Sandy Farris, of the Downtown Bryan Association, will share the past, present and the future of the Bryan Queen Theatre. Singer, author and composer Kitty Kane will talk about her experiences in Hollywood. $17. RSVP to Mary Ann at 512-914-9662 or maryann3@suddenlink.net.
Officers’ Wives’ Club Gourmet Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. If you are a wife or widow of an active duty or retired military officer and interested in joining OWC, call 219-6991 for more information.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Coalition of the Brazos Valley Veterans Organizations, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Gerry Hince, 778-1835.
