ONGOING CANCELLATIONS
All events, club meetings and gatherings at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station and Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan are canceled, including the AARP Tax-Aide help by volunteers, through Sunday.
Programming at the Meyer Senior and Community Center, the Southwood Community Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center is postponed or canceled through March 29.
Adult pickleball games have been postponed until Bryan school district facilities are available.
Meetings and gatherings for the Brazos County Master Gardener program have been canceled through the end of the month. The group’s plant sale scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
All activities at the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association have been canceled through March 29. The center will be closed.
MONDAY
EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day Festival, 2 p.m. to midnight. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. There will be a countdown to midnight. www.obannonstaphouse.com/events/2020/3/14/st-patricks-day-festival-2020.
CLUBS
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
St. Patrick’s Day Party, noon to 11 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. A large all-day party with dancing, bagpipes and live music by Brett Axelson, DJ Rob and The Brown Goose. Free admission. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival, 7 a.m. to midnight. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Featuring coffee with Irish whiskey, Irish breakfast, lessons on how to pour a pint of Guinness, a St. Patrick’s toast, a catered lunch, visits from Tullamore Dew and Jameson, beer specials, shirts, beads, shot glasses, hats and more. www.obannonstaphouse.com/events/2020/3/14/st-patricks-day-festival-2020.
CANCELLATIONS OF OTHER EVENTS
Monday: The College Station Noon Lion’s Club meeting has been canceled.
Tuesday: Neighborhood Seminar Supper, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, The Local at Lake Walk Town Center, Bryan-College Station Women’s Connection Shamrock Celebration.
Wednesday: Exploring History Luncheon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Friday: Movies in the Park: The Secret Life of Pets 2 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater; Maroon & White Night in Downtown Bryan
Sunday: CHI St. Joseph Health’s Gran Fondo Ride fundraiser
March 28: The Bryan Police Department’s Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast
April 4: Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
April 3-4: Chilifest.
CLOSURES
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is closed until further notice
Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has closed its visitor center, ice cream parlor, country store and observation deck until further notice.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has closed its Bryan and Caldwell facilities until the Bryan school district resumes classes.
The city of Bryan’s Neal Recreation Center will be closed through Sunday.
The city of College Station’s Lincoln Recreation Center is closed through March 29. The center’s after-school program will follow the College Station school district schedule.
