EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of College Station is hosting Trail of Lights: Date Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The celebration of love will feature food trucks, gift vendors, music, a dance floor and lights on the trails. Guests may bring their own refreshments, but glass containers are not allowed. The event is free to attend.
MONDAY
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria, Road, Bryan. 774-9938. No meeting fee; guests are welcome.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Texas Research Ramblers genealogy training, 10 a.m. to noon. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Registration is required but the classes are free. Email shelbyrowan@suddenlink.net.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. All former students are welcome.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Bryan-College Station Sister Cities, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Economic Development corporate board room, 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 714.
Mystery Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing The Seven 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive in College Station. All active, former Marines and Corpsman invited for social hour at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening mind and body.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support or 704-6406.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Foreigner: The Hits On Tour, 8 p.m. Rudder Auditorium. The band will perform its greatest hits, including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, Say You Will, and Dirty White Boy. Bryan High School’s a capella choir will join the band in singing I Want To Know What Love Is. Ticket prices begin at $39.50 and go up to $499 with options for a meet and greet. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.