1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Empty Bowls Jr. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allen Honda. The event supports local in-school food pantries and Arts Council programs. Students and art educators from more than 28 Brazos Valley schools have created thousands of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for the event. Bowls are available for a $10 donation, and each donation will receive a bowl of soup and slice of bread, donated by participating restaurants, as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the community. There also will be live music provided by several schools. For more information, visit www.acbv.org/events/2019/empty-bowls-jr.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station and Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Senior Advisory Committee, 9:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. The committee’s purpose is to address the needs of older adults living in College Station and offers program and activity suggestions to the College Station Parks and Recreation Department. Members must be 55 or older and current residents of College Station. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings. Free.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Infant CPR class, 6 or 7 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Designed for family members and friends who care for infants and want to learn basic infant CPR and choking rescue. 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. classes. Register: 731-1231.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free Mardi Gras costume party, www.southernstx.com/events.
The Calidore String Quartet, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. An international performing classical music string quartet based in New York City is performing a free concert.
The 2020 Community Impact Awards hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of commerce, 11:45 a.m. Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan. Tickets are $30 with tables of eight available for $350. This year, the Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing Tricia Barksdale, Rayne Knight-Zinglemann and Salim and Shireen Ismail. bcschamber.org.
Brazos Valley Reads discussion and book signing with author Elizabeth Acevedo, 7 p.m. Annenberg Presidential Center on Texas A&M University campus. The event is free and open to the public and will feature Acevedo’s novel-in-verse The Poet X as well as her novel With the Fire on High. Acevedo’s talk will be followed by a 15-minute question and answer session.
Mardi Party 2020, 5 to 10 p.m. Shipwreck Grill. Featuring food, fun, beads and bugs. shipwreckbcs.com.
