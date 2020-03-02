EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas A&M University Singing Cadets will perform on April 2 at The Barnhill Center At Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham. For tickets, visit TheBarnhillCenter.com or call 979-337-7240.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan and Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Brazos Valley Art League meeting, 6 p.m. DeGallery, 702 University Drive E., Suite 102D, College Station. Program: special presentation by Judi Simon, a professional illustrator, graphic designer and art director. Free and open to the public. www.bvartleague.org.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening the mind and body.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
The MSC Leland T. and Jesse W. Jordan Institute for International Awareness at Texas A&M University presents Venezuela: Fighting Oppression in a Starving Nation at 6 p.m. in Rudder Theatre. The event is a moderated discussion with Ambassador Carlos Vecchio on the humanitarian and democratic crisis in Venezuela. General admission is $5. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; rubber bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Bryan Noon Lions Club, 11:30 a.m. Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. 776-8338.
College Station Kiwanis Club, noon. Embassy Suites in College Station. 450-3236.
Brenham Rotary Club, noon. Faith Mission Cannery Kitchen, 314 Alamo St., Brenham. brenhamrotary.org.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Discussing The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. bcslibrary.org/events.
