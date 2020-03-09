EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The seventh annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser is set for Friday and Saturday at the fire station, 23574 Brazos St. There will be a barbecue cookoff, live and silent auctions, vendors, children’s activities and live entertainment.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Free income tax help, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station and Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan.
CLUBS
American Association of Individual Investors, 9 a.m. Arbor Oaks at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. 774-9938. Free and open to the public.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Old Aggie Lunch Bunch, 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Longhorn Steak House in Bryan. All former students are welcome.
Table games, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. 764-3779.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org.
Bryan-College Station Sister Cities, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp. boardroom, 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 714, in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Marine Corps League meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. Golden Corral on University Drive. All active, former Marines and Corpsman invited for social hour at 6 and meeting at 7 p.m. brazosvalley1391@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Orchid Society monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. Fire Station 6 at the corner of Tarrow Street and University Drive in College Station. maples.don7@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning line dance workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening of mind and body.
Pickleball, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
