ONGOING CANCELLATIONS
All events, clubs, and gatherings at the Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library are canceled, including the AARP Tax-Aide help by volunteers, through March 22.
The programming at the Meyer Senior & Community Center, the Southwood Community Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center are postponed or canceled through March 29.
Adult Pickleball has been postponed until BISD facilities are available.
SATURDAY
UNCANCELED EVENTS
The Green Ultra, 8 a.m. Millican Reserve. The 50-mile, 50K-, 25K-, 10K-trail races are on single track trails. Also featuring drinks and food. Registration ranges from $40 to $85. Register at trailrunner.com/event/the-green-ultra-at-millican-reserve/.
Post 159 American Legion Veteran’s Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. 101 Waco St., Bryan. All veterans and their families are invited to the Post for breakfast, served by Boy Scout Troop 159. www.facebook.com/events/617574239055106/.
Texas Aggie Rodeo present The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring schools competing to represent the Southern Region at the CNFR in June. Tickets will be available at the gate. Performances include bareback riding, breakaway, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. www.facebook.com/events/385534515703170/.
St. Patty’s Celebration, 6 to 9 p.m. St. Nick’s Green, R.V. Campground, 19191 Texas 6 S., College Station. The Texas T-Birds are performing live. allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200019043569523.
Paddy’s Day Festival, beginning at 2 p.m. O’Bannon’s Taphouse. Under a 60-foot tent, the party will feature live music by Blaggards at 5 p.m., food trucks, bagpipes performers and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Party, 3 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. Featuring DJ Rob, live music, dancing, bagpipes and more. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Seventh annual Iola VFD Benefit Barbeque Cookoff, 5 p.m. Iola Volunteer Fire Department, 23547 Brazos Ave. The event will feature prizes, live music, crawfish plates, a Kid’s Zone and more. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
MONDAY
CLUBS
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Brazos Center. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon. Hilton Hotel. 690-8525. New members welcome. Check website for program: www.csnoonlions.org/.
Brazos Valley Community Band, 7:15 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, Rock Prairie Road at Wellborn.
UPCOMING CANCELLATIONS
Tuesday: Neighborhood Seminar Supper
Wednesday: Exploring History Luncheon
Friday: Movies in the Park: The Secret Life of Pets 2 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater; Maroon & White Night in Downtown Bryan
March 28: Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast
April 4: Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
