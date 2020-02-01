1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, will be celebrating Mardi Gras season with a special Jazz Worship Service on Feb. 16 at both the 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Music will be provided by Greg Tivis and his Dixieland Jazz Band. There will be a gumbo and potluck luncheon at noon. All are invited and welcome.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
The International Leadership of Texas College Station K-9 presents 2020 Lunar New Year Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3610 Longmire Drive. There will be guest performers and students singing and dancing throughout the event with dragon and lion dances. There will also be cultural booths and food available for purchase by Chef Cao. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
College Station High School Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast, 2 and 7 p.m. College Station High School Auditorium. $15 to $20. cshstheatre.com.
Bryan College Station Tattoo Expo, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Brazos Center. Hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show. Featuring live tattooing all weekend by more than 140 award-winning tattoo artists. Expo continues through Sunday. $20. http://bit.ly/BCStattooexpo.
Princess Valentine’s Day Ball, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Inn at Quarry Ridge. Tickets range from $10 to $90. The ballroom will be turned into a fairytale with the theme of love. www.experiencebcs.com/event/the-princess-valentines-day-ball/21073/.
LIVE MUSIC
The Powell Brothers with Justin Taylor, 8 p.m. Southerns, $5. www.southernstx.com/events.
Great American Boxcar Chorus, Kerosene Pipedreams, 8 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. $5. grandstaffordtheater.com.
The Breeze Band, 9 p.m. 5 Knocks Speakeasy. $5.
CLUBS
Saturday Senior Social, 1 to 4 p.m. Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Play dominoes or cards or just meet seniors in the community.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society, 8:30 a.m. Country Club Lake, Bryan. Monthly free bird walk, Birding 101. Meet in the parking lot off Rountree Drive. Learn how to find, identify, and appreciate the wonderful birds in our area.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Basic Life Support, 5:30 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Course trains healthcare providers to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Register: 731-1231.
Sibling Class, 10 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. An interactive class that helps prepare big brothers and big sisters for their new roles. They will learn about safety with babies and how to handle them. We will take a mini tour of the hospital and see where mommy is going to be. The recommended age is 2-8, but other ages are welcome. Parents are asked to stay. Register at 731-1231.
