The Museum of the American G.I. presents Swing Into History — ’40s Ball on Feb. 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is presented by the Texas Intercollegiate Swing Battle and features music and dancing surrounded by WWI and WWII memorabilia. Online tickets are $20. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org/events/events-swing-into-history/.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Circus Espana, 7:30 p.m. 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. A circus show under the big top. Fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. $8 for children, $20 for adults. circusespana.yapsody.com/.
President’s Day event: “From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency,” 6:30 p.m. George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. H.W. Brands discusses those who have occupied the office of president the past two centuries. bush41.org/events.
Daddy-Daughter Date Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Stella Southern Café, 4040 Texas 6, Suite 100, College Station. Featuring breakfast for dinner, photo booth, live music. $20. Visit event’s Facebook page for tickets.
LEGOpalooza, 4 to 6 p.m. Learning Express Toys of College Station, 1505 University Drive E., College Station. Featuring a cooperative build and a freestyle build. No registration required. Free and open to the public.
Nature Center’s Star Party, 7 to 10 p.m. Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station. All ages invited to learn about the astronomical world. Light refreshments provided. Free. cstx.gov/lickcreek or 764-6216.
Ladies Bunco Night, 6:30 p.m. Residence Inn by Marriott. Featuring food, giveaways and bunco. $12. www.eventbrite.com/e/february-girls-night-out-friends-food-and-bunco-tickets-91491307965.
12th annual Grand Texas Intercollegiate Shabbaton, 1 p.m. Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M University. Draws hundreds of Jewish college students from across Texas. Featuring a massive Shabbat dinner and lunch, guest speakers and workshops. Register at the event’s Facebook page.
Architecture for Health: “Exposure to Natural Environments and Health,” 12:40 p.m. KAMU-TV studios, 900 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus. Presented by Jay E. Maddock and Chanam Lee. one.arch.tamu.edu/news/2020/1/16/architecture-health-speakers-discuss-behavioral-health-facility-/.
LIVE MUSIC
Grady Spencer and the Work with Tylar Bryant, 8 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. $10. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Charlie Weyler, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/NewRepublicBrewing/.
Curtis Grimes, Ray Johnston, 8 p.m. Southerns. $5. www.etix.com/ticket/v/15868/southerns.
Jack Nelson, 8 p.m. Smitty K’s.
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill.
When Particles Collide, 9 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar.
CLUBS
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Dominoes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; potluck luncheon, noon; progressive bridge, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Visitors welcome. 822-6873.
Star Duplicate Bridge Club, 9:15 a.m. Pebble Creek Country Club. For partnerships, call ahead 703-1769.
Hot lunch for seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. 764-3779.
Friday Night Jam Session, 6 to 10 p.m. VFW Post 4006. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sit & Fit, noon to 1 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
