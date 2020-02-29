1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The seventh annual Iola VFD Benefit Barbecue Cookoff is on March 13 and 14 at the Iola Volunteer Fire Department, 23547 Brazos Ave. The event will feature prizes, live music, crawfish plates, a Kids’ Zone and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/881664362289291/.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. See schedule at tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
Texas Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic State Park. Featuring music, dancers, living historians, firing demonstrations, vendors and more. For a full schedule, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/texas-independence-day-celebration-5/.
American Business Woman’s Association Vendor Shopping Event, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Embassy Suites College Station, 201 University Drive E., College Station. Come support women-owned businesses and shop local talented vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
The American Business Woman’s Organization presents Dream It! Dare to Do It Conference, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Embassy Suites College Station. The conference is all about overcoming obstacles and achieving dreams. Keynote speakers will be Catharina Laporte and Katy Franco $80. http://bit.ly/abwaconference.
Appreciation Banquet, 5 p.m. Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center. Presented by the African American National Heritage Society (DBA) Brazos Valley African American Museum, the event honors and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community, state and country. Dinner, entertainment and a silent auction will be provided. $25. www.bvaam.org/banquet.
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Empty Bowls, Jr., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Allen Honda. The event supports local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs. Students and art educators from more than 28 Brazos Valley schools have created thousands of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for the event. Bowls are available for a $10 donation and each donation will receive a bowl of soup and slice of bread, donated by participating restaurants, as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the community. There will also be live music provided by several schools. www.acbv.org/events/2019/empty-bowls-jr.
The Girl Scouts of Central Texas STEMfest, all day. Texas A&M University. For all girls, ages kindergarten to 12th grade. The event gives girls the chance to explore various engineering fields such as mechanical, biomedical, electrical and computer engineering, material science, biology, pharmacy, space exploration, the visualization department, mathematics and computer science. To register, visit gsctx.doubleknot.com/event/stemfest-discover-se-day-dbj-22920/2616130.
Swing Into History — ’40s Ball, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Museum of the American G.I. The event is presented by the Texas Intercollegiate Swing Battle and features music and dancing surrounded by WWI and WWII memorabilia. Online tickets are $20. americangimuseum.org/events/events-swing-into-history/.
The Grand Market at Post Oak, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Post Oak Mall. The shopping event will have drawings for giveaways.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
The Grimes County Master Gardeners free “Leap into Spring” seminar, 10 a.m. to noon. Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane. Topics will be “Prepping Your Landscape for Spring and Early Spring Gardening Tips.” No registration is required. Gardening literature will be available to take home.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st St. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
LIVE MUSIC
University Orchestras in Concert, 2 p.m. Rudder Theatre. $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
University Jazz Bands in Concert, 7 p.m. Rudder Theatre. $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Acappellooza, 7 p.m. Rudder Auditorium $12. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Brazos Valley All Star Band Leap Year Party, 8 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Safety Patrol, 9 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub. mosirishpub.com/college-station/band-schedule/.
Bri Bagwell, Bo Brumble, 8 p.m. Southerns. $10. www.etix.com/ticket/v/15868/southerns.
UpTightSick, Pink Eye, Mutant Love, 10 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar, 10 p.m. www.facebook.com/events/889708588111478/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
