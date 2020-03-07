1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Run the Ramps, a one-of-a-kind race where participants can run the ramps in the Kyle Field stadium, is March 20 at 7 p.m. Registration costs $25 to $35. For more information, find the event on Raceroster.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Free Income Tax Help, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library and Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers. Bring Social Security cards, ID, and tax documents. tinyurl.com/tax4bcs.
Bargain Blitz, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brazos County Expo. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station presents a rummage sale known throughout the community for being a shopping bonanza. Regular admission is $1. Kids 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Bryan. $20. theatrecompany.com.
Mac & Cheese Cookoff, 1 to 4 p.m. LifeLine Sanctuary, 17722 Texas 6 S., College Station. The public is invited to sample macaroni and cheese for $1. Proceeds benefit the church. There also will be vendors. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Wings of Fire Fanwing Fan West, 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble Booksellers. To celebrate the newest book in the Wings of Fire series, the event will have a scavenger hunt, activities and giveaways. For more information, visit eventful.com/collegestation/events/wings-fire-fanwing-fan-fest-/E0-001-133535756-5.
Texas Birthday Bash, 5 to 11 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Featuring Noah Wenzel, Bill Mock and The Highway 105 Band, Hayden Haddock, Grupo Vital, TexManiacs and Kevin Fowler. Admission is $8 early online 1-day admission. www.texasbirthdaybash.com/events/2019/texas-birthday-bash-2020.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Insiders Tour, 10 a.m. 20559 Farm to Market 359, Hempstead. Program: “Shrubs and Small Trees for Small Spaces.” On this tour you’ll encounter the perfectly “well-behaved” shrubs and small trees for small gardens. The nursery is open after the tour. Members free, non-members $10. Details: 826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 6 p.m. Century Square.
Come and Take It Productions and F13 Music present Isonomist, Distance Here, The Vinous, Talk in Theory, Aphotic Contrivance, 7 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. $10. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Hunter Phelps, Joey Greer. Southerns. $5. www.southernstx.com/events.
Skunk Monkey, Mutant Love, North by North, Mary-Charlotte Young, 9 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar. www.facebook.com/events/889708588111478/.
Matt Polasnky, 6:30 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/pg/NewRepublicBrewing/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Outdoor community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Prepared childbirth class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
Sibling class, 10 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. An interactive class that helps prepare big brothers and big sisters for their new roles. They will learn about safety with babies and how to handle them. We will take a mini tour of the hospital and see where mommy is going to be. The recommended age is 2-8, but other ages are welcome. Parents are asked to stay. Register at 731-1231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.