1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Downtown Bryan First Friday will be July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. with live music, art and shopping and dining options. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, visit downtownbryan.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Beefmaster Promotion Group 2020 Beefmaster U, 8 a.m. Brazos County Expo. A Beefmaster Promotion Group fundraiser. All rules can be found at beefmasterpromotiongroup.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Also sold are eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Made in America Market: Super Shopping Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring local businesses, including items such as clothing, jewelry, holiday and home décor, candles, gourmet food and more. Safety measure will be in place. www.facebook.com/Texas-Market-Guide-114419885296234/.
2020 Elks Veterans Memorial Fish Fry, 11 a.m. Elks Lodge, 304 Mobile Ave., Bryan. This will be a drive-thru event to thank veterans for their sacrifice and service. Plates will be given to veterans and guests in each vehicle — four maximum per vehicle.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. lakewalktx.com/yoga.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Made in America Market: Super Shopping Weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Featuring local businesses, including items such as clothing, jewelry, holiday and home décor, candles, gourmet food and more. Safety measure will be in place. www.facebook.com/Texas-Market-Guide-114419885296234/.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Adult Take Home Kits: Bullet Journals, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. The library is providing a bullet journal, pen, mini ruler, and a random roll of washi tape. Ages 18+. Pick up a kit while supplies last. First come, first served. Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov or 979-209-5600.
Native American To-Go Bags: Ages 5 to 8, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Read how one tribe explained the Big Dipper, then make the Big Dipper shine on your bedroom wall. There will be instructions for how to make moccasins out of paper bags, a history on the Native Americans who used to live in College Station, and even how to say a few words in their language. Bags limited.
