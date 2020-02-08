1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum presents a Presidents Day event on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. H.W. Bands discusses “From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency.” The event is free, but seating is limited. A reception will follow. RSVP by emailing at reservations.bush@nara.gov or by phone at 691-4014.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Conscious Cooperative Holistic Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brazos Center. An event for the whole family. It will feature holistically minded people promoting their products, services and modalities. $3. There will be more than 65 vendors. www.brazosconscious.org/.
Southside Social Club presents Southside Shopping Winter Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1551 Greens Prairie Road W. The market features more than 30 local vendors, including salsa to boutique clothing. There will also be kid activities, food trucks and yard games. Admission is free. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
X-Treme Team Roping presents the Brazos Valley Classic, all day. Brazos County Expo. Continues through Sunday. Visit the event’s Facebook page.
Blue Moon Light Sky Full Moon 5K, 8 p.m. Royalty Pecan Farms. Run under the full moon on the trails. There will also be a moon-themed post-race party with refreshments and snacks. Online registration through Monday is $45. raceroster.com.
World Marriage Day Dance, 7 to 11 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish. The evening features dancing and dinner. Tickets are $75 per couple. Sign up by Monday at the event’s Facebook page.
Family Movies: UglyDolls, 2 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. The free family-friendly film is a recent animated film rated PG. bcslibrary.org/events/.
StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, 7:30 p.m. 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan. $15 or $12 for seniors or students. stagecenter.net.
LIVE MUSIC
Kerosene Pipedreams, 6 p.m. New Republic Brewing Co. www.facebook.com/NewRepublicBrewing/.
Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. The Tap. www.facebook.com/pg/partyatthetap/events/.
Brother Moses, Antique Gardens, 8 p.m. Grand Stafford Theater. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Jay Satellite, The Professor Fuzz 63, Carnage Guisada, 9 p.m. Revolution Café and Bar. www.facebook.com/events/491189595166950/.
GARDEN AND MARKETS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Enjoy Texas products grown and made by Texans, plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, home-made jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. A food truck or two is usually onsite. Details: www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Peckerwood Garden Open Day Tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peckerwood Garden, 20559 Farm to Market 359, Hempstead. Members free, non-members $10. Registration and details: 826-3232. info@peckerwoodgarden.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Breastfeeding class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Information includes the benefits for mothers and babies, initiating feedings, maintaining a milk supply and other practical considerations. Discussion includes combining breastfeeding and working and expression and storage of breast milk. Primary support persons are encouraged to attend. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
