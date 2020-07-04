1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan and College Station public libraries are hosting a virtual Trivia Murder Party on Thursday at 7 p.m. Register to join for a few rounds of Trivia Murder Party, a Jackbox Games program hosted via the library’s Zoom channel. Email Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov or Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov before Wednesday to receive the link to join.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring fresh produce and microgreens, locally grown meats, eggs, honey, fresh cut flowers, garden and potted plants, baked and prepared foods, jams, jellies, pickles, soaps, artisan items and more. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Hilltop Lakes Independence Day Celebration, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hilltop Lakes. Enjoy coffee, breakfast, sandwiches, a parade, Kid Zone, vendors and a fire truck.
Barrington Plantation July 4th Picnic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barrington Plantation State Historic Site. Guests can experience an 1850s-style Independence Day celebration with a musket firing, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and al fresco dining. visitbrenhamtexas.com/summer-fun/.
The 4th of July “Drive-In Fireworks,” 9 p.m. RELLIS Campus parking lot. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. The campus will have space for thousands of cars. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars. rellis.tamus.edu/media/.
The Friends of the Wheelock School House 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade and lunch, 10 a.m. Historic Wheelock School. The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. There is no fee or form to be in the parade. The lunch will be served immediately afterwards and will go until 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a hamburger, homemade pinto beans, chips, water and a cookie. All proceeds go to the restoration of the Wheelock School. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Navasota Freedom Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Navasota. Featuring a parade at 11 a.m., kid activities at 12:30 p.m., live music at 1:15 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., live music until 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. www.facebook.com/events/761618001041142/.
17th annual Kurten Fireworks Show, 7 p.m. Kurten Community Center. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 9 p.m. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and to remain in or near your vehicle. Also featuring a gun raffle, free drinks provided by H-E-B on a first come, first serve basis, and donations are being taken to help the Brazos County District 2 VFD.
Bedias July 4th Fireworks Show, 8:30 p.m. Bedias Civic Club. www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter/?rf=121896844552308.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
